(Bloomberg) -- Manulife Financial Corp.’s earnings got a lift from its business in Asia, where insurance sales in Hong Kong to mainland Chinese visitors continue to improve after the loosening of pandemic travel restrictions.

Canada’s largest insurer and asset manager said that core earnings grew by 28% to C$1.74 billion ($1.3 billion), or 92 cents a share, in the third quarter. Analysts had expected 83 cents, the average of estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

“Asia continued to build on the momentum of the previous quarter, capitalizing on the return of demand from mainland Chinese visitor customers and delivered strong new business results,” Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori said on a conference call Thursday morning.

The company’s shares rose 3.4% to C$25.77 at 10:05 a.m. in Toronto. They’ve gained 6.6% this year, compared with a 2.5% decline for the S&P/TSX Composite Financials Index.

Core earnings in Manulife’s Asia business increased 33% to C$390 million, a portion of which was owing to actuarial adjustments. But executives told analysts during the call that the majority of the momentum in Asia came from “commercial factors,” including demand from mainland Chinese customers shopping for insurance in Hong Kong after the city’s border with the mainland reopened in February.

In contrast, Manulife’s Canadian business grew 4% in the three months through September, reporting core earnings of C$408 million. In the company’s US business, core earnings dropped 2% to C$329 million, and in wealth management they were little changed at C$361 million.

A one-time tax benefit of C$290 million helped boost net income attributable to shareholders, which rose 87% to C$1.01 billion.

But results were also hurt by what it called the “challenging macroeconomic environment,” leading to a C$400 million charge on its alternative long-duration assets, an investment class that includes commercial real estate, private equity stakes, infrastructure, timber and farmland. While declines in commercial real estate values have been painful, executives said they expect them to eventually rebound.

Manulife also reported a higher-than-forecast change in expected credit losses of C$110 million, which it said was mainly due to losses on Hawaiian Electric bonds, which were affected by wildfires in the state.

“While we view the quarter’s results as noisy with significant negative alternative long-duration asset (ALDA) experience, we continue to think that investors will focus on core results,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

