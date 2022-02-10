Are you looking for a stock?

    Feb 10, 2022

    Manulife earned record $7.1B in 2021 as Q4 profit grew 17%

    The Canadian Press

    TORONTO -- Manulife Financial Corp. says it earned record profits last year as fourth-quarter net income increased 17 per cent to $2.08 billion.

    The Toronto-based insurer and financial services company says its earnings attributable to shareholders reached $7.1 billion in 2021, up 21 per cent from $5.87 billion in 2020, driven by its insurance business.

    For the three months ended Dec. 31, Manulife earned $1.03 per diluted share, up from 89 cents per share or $1.78 billion a year earlier.

    Core earnings were $1.71 billion or 84 cents per share, two cents higher than forecast by analysts, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. They compared with $1.47 billion or 74 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

    Core full-year earnings grew to $6.54 billion or $3.25 per share, from $5.52 billion or $2.75 per share in the prior year.

    New business increased to $555 million in the quarter and to $2.24 billion for the year, with Asia contributing $391 million and $1.67 billion respectively.

    "Our ability to adapt and serve clients across the globe who are navigating a very uncertain environment continues to drive our operating results," stated CEO Roy Gori.
     