{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    20h ago

    Manulife partners with Mahindra Finance to form Indian joint venture

    The Canadian Press

    Manulife enters Indian market as it partners with Mahindra

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC.TO) has signed a deal to create a retail investment joint venture in India.

    The Canadian company says it has formed a joint venture with Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.

    The companies say the joint venture brings together Mahindra's domestic market strength with Manulife's global wealth and asset management capabilities.

    Mahindra Finance, which is part of the Mahindra Group conglomerate, has more than five million customers and over 1,300 offices across India.

    It is a vehicle and tractor financier and also offers fixed deposits and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.