Manulife Financial Corp. is giving workers five more days off in 2022, repeating a perk it gave them this year, as part of a push to aid employees’ wellness during the pandemic.

The life insurance and asset management company will also let employees work a half day for one Friday a month, starting in September, as part of a program it calls “Fuel Up Fridays.’’ Staff will spend the morning on learning activities and then take the afternoon off, according to a memo from Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori.

“We know that many different factors contribute to our well-being, which is why we’ll continue to take a holistic approach focused on fueling our creativity through learning, and our resilience through rest,” Gori said in the memo.

The company is also hosting guest speakers including Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington and journalist and meditation proponent Dan Harris, according to the memo.