(Bloomberg) -- A European publishing worker who tricked authors into handing over more than a thousand “valuable prepublication manuscripts of novels and other forthcoming books” pleaded guilty in New York to a single count of wire fraud, US prosecutors said.

Filippo Bernardini, a 30-year-old Italian living in London, used his insider knowledge to impersonate literary talent agencies, publishing houses, literary scouts and other industry officials using fake email accounts since August 2016, prosecutors said in a statement Friday.

He made small changes to real email addresses to create similar internet domains with spelling errors that would be difficult to notice, court filings show. Bernardini used more than 160 domains to impersonate real companies and people in the publishing industry, and obtained manuscripts, as well as synopses and other notes and reports related to unpublished books, according to the US.

In one instance, he got a Pulitzer-prize-winning author in September 2020 to send him an email version of an unpublished manuscript, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, Bernardini also used an email phishing scam to obtain about 20 log-ins to a New York City-based literary scouting company.

While prosecutors didn’t say what Bernardini did with the manuscripts, the documents are often circulated by literary agents to publishing houses when they are ready to be sold.

Bernardini agreed to pay $88,000 in restitution and is scheduled to be sentenced April 5 before U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon. The maximum sentence for one count of wire fraud is 20 years in prison.

The case is USA v. Bernardini, 21-cr-00458, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.