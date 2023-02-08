(Bloomberg) -- Average occupancy levels at many Dublin offices have fallen to 10% or lower on Mondays and Fridays as the majority of employees opt to work from home, according to a survey.

Wednesday is the most popular day among workers to be in the office with employers reporting average occupancy rates of 61% to 70%, a survey of 500 Dublin office-based businesses conducted by Dublin Chamber and estate agent Savills Ireland found. Occupancy was about 10% lower on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the report said.

Even so, despite the shift in working patterns since the Covid-19 pandemic, 76% of firms have not changed their office footprint.

Workers are often motivated to return to the office to attend events or meet friends, highlighting the importance of well-located office space, Savills Ireland Director and Head of Offices Andrew Cunningham said. 79% of leasing deals last year were completed in the central business district, he added.

The findings come amid a reported increase in so-called grey space - surplus office accommodation that is leased but not being used. Last month grey space accounted for about 32% of all available supply, according to estate agents Lisney.

