(Bloomberg) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said it observed “numerous violations and emergent incidents” at an 11-day natural gas leak at a site operated by Equitrans Midstream Corp.

The department said Friday in a statement that it issued the company three orders, including stopping gas injection into the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir until an audit of storage wells by a third-party has been completed. The department said Equitrans has shown “inadequate cooperation” since the leak, which released more than 1 billion cubic feet of gas into the atmosphere.

A spokeswoman for Equitrans didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Based on what we’ve found thus far through the course of our investigation and the inadequate cooperation from Equitrans, DEP is compelled to order this operator to take immediate measures to prevent future incidents,” said Kurt Klapkowski, acting deputy secretary for oil and gas management at the state agency.

Federal regulators are also probing the leak from the gas storage facility in November to determine what went wrong. The release from a vent in an underground storage well was one of the most significant releases of methane, a potent global warming agent, in the US in the past several years.

Pennsylvania’s DEP said Equitrans has yet to provide all the relevant documents that it has requested and subpoenaed. The orders don’t impede Equitrans’s ability to provide gas to customers to heat their homes, the agency also said.

