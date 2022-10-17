(Bloomberg) -- Four former bankers at Maple Bank GmbH struggled to convince judges to spare them lengthy prison terms for their alleged roles in a part of the Cum-Ex tax scandal that may have cost Germany as much as €388.6 million ($381 million).

Weeks after prosecutors in the Frankfurt trial sought as long as six years for three of the men, defense lawyers made last-ditch bids for leniency for their clients. The attorney for the lowest ranking of the four sought an acquittal in a case targeting deals that took place from 2006 to 2009.

Alfred Dierlamm, the lawyer for the only one of the four whom prosecutors wanted to be let off with a suspended sentence, said the court should reward the banker’s cooperation with authorities. His client, a 62-year-old German who oversaw the trades, decided as early as 2017 to help the authorities and led them to swathes of material to help them understand what was going on, he said.

“At a time when the other defendants still wanted to downplay their roles, he was then only one who in plain language said the profits came from refunds of tax that was never paid,” said Dierlamm. “He did that without a safety net. It was a courageous step.”

In the German system, judges aren’t bound by what prosecutors are seeking and can impose even higher sentences if they deem that appropriate. The court in the Maple case already in February warned the ex-bankers that their actions would highly likely result in jail time. A verdict may come at the next hearing day on Nov. 7.

Refunds

Cum-Ex, a trading strategy set up to gain refunds on taxes that were never paid, syphoned off at least 10 billion euros in government revenue over several years. The deals took advantage of German laws that seemed to allow multiple investors to claim refunds of a tax that was paid only once. A change in the rules blocked the practice in 2012.

A 58 year-old American whom prosecutors want to jail for five years and nine months should get a shorter term, with the chance to convert some of the prison time into a fine, his lawyer Bjoern Krug told the judges. As bonus payments showed, his client profited much less than other defendants, so prosecutors are wrong to seek the highest term for him, he said.

“There won’t be an acquittal,” said Krug. “But we ask the court to give him a chance to see his grandchildren grow up.”

Oliver Kipper, the lawyer for a 51 year-old trader on trial, was the only one who sought an acquittal. He said his client was a “replaceable brick” at Maple. Had he said “No” to the deals, his job would have been done by others, he said. Prosecutors are seeking three years and nine months for him.

Barbara Livornius, the lawyer for the Maple’s ex-Chief Executive Officer Wolfgang Schuck, 68, already delivered her closing arguments on Sept. 26. She said his client should get a term that takes into account his poor health. Prosecutors want five years and three months for him.

