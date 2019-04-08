{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Maple Leaf to build US$310M plant-based protein facility in Indiana

    The Canadian Press

    Maple Leaf Foods processing plant Toronto October 2011

    Maple Leaf Foods Inc. signage is displayed outside of the company's processing facility in the photo taken with a tilt-shift lens in Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2011 , Bloomberg/Brent Lewin

    MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) has announced plans to build a US$310-million plant-based protein food processing facility in the United States.

    The company says the new plant will be in Shelbyville, Ind., as it works to expand its plant-based protein business.

    It will also invest approximately US$26 million to keep pace with growth in demand at its existing facilities.

    The new plant will double the company's current production capacity and produce tempeh, franks, sausages and raw foods.

    Construction is expected to start in late spring this year, with production start-up expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

    Maple Leaf says it expects to employ approximately 460 people once start-up is completed.