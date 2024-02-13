(Bloomberg) -- Consumer-prices growth slowed in many US regions in January — although inflation isn’t coming down as fast as economists expected. Southern and Pacific states once again saw higher-than-average annual rates. East South Central — which includes Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee — had the highest inflation among regions, with a rate of 3.6%, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday. In East North Central, an area that includes two states, Michigan and Wisconsin, that are considered swing states in the Presidential election, the pace of inflation dropped sharply month-over-month, to 2.5% annually. Overall, the inflation rate was 3.1% in the US.

