(Bloomberg) -- The headline rate of annual inflation dipped below 2% in New England last month, the lowest for any US region in more than two years, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published Wednesday. All regions saw sharp decreases in inflation last month. In the West South Central area, which includes Texas, the headline annual rate fell to 2.2% — and in Houston, the state’s biggest city, it dropped to 1.7% from a peak above 10% last year. In the West North Central region, which includes Kansas and Nebraska, annual rates fell to 2.3%. Consumer-price inflation remains stickiest in the South Atlantic area and Mountain states, with annual rates at 3.8% and 3.7% respectively.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.