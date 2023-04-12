(Bloomberg) -- Annual inflation moderated across US regions last month, mostly because the figures compared with March 2022, when energy prices spiked immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in New England, with a 3.6% gain from the previous year, and in parts of the Midwest. Mountain states in the West — an area that includes Arizona and Colorado — once again saw the highest inflation of all regions, at 6%.

