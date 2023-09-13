(Bloomberg) -- The annual pace of inflation rose by a full percentage point in the West North Central region last month, an area that includes Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and the Dakotas, while holding close to the Fed’s 2% target in New England, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published Wednesday. All regions saw increases in inflation last month. In the South Atlantic area, which includes Florida, the annual rate rose to 4.5% — the highest in the country and about twice as fast as New England. Along the Pacific coast annual inflation rose by 0.7 percentage point to 4%.

