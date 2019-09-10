(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese woman on trial for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago unnerved a member of the club’s staff by improperly filming the property with her phone and then retreating into bathroom to send text messages.

On the second day of trial, a receptionist at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club was among the witnesses who discussed their interactions on March 30 with Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai consultant. If convicted, Zhang faces as long as six years in prison for trespassing and lying to the Secret Service.

Ariela Grumaz, the receptionist, said she noticed something was off about Zhang and flagged her to the Secret Service. Even after she was under scrutiny, Zhang retreated to the bathroom, where Grumaz said she found her hastily sending text messages. When they emerged from the restroom, Zhang was swarmed by Secret Service agents, but remained calm and poised, according to Grumaz.

“That’s what shocked me,” Grumaz testified Tuesday. “She had a blank face. She was totally in control.”

The prosecution used the testimony of Grumaz and members of the Secret Service on Tuesday to portray Zhang as a woman determined to gain access to Mar-a-Lago with no reason to be there but while the president’s family was visiting.

Zhang, who fired her public defenders and is representing herself, continued to exhibit a basic understanding of the legal system. Availing herself at times of a Mandarin interpreter, she attempted to object to certain exhibits being entered into the record.

But she gave no reason beyond saying the exhibits -- such as a photograph of the Mar-a-Lago lobby -- were “sensitive.” She didn’t say why they were sensitive.

The photograph of the Mar-a-Lago lobby presented by prosecutors shows a sign that explicitly prohibits video and photographs of the property.

The government may finish with its witnesses Tuesday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if Zhang intended to call witnesses, testify herself or present a closing argument. U.S. District Judge Roy Altman again advised her to avail herself of her public defenders, who are in the courtroom on stand-by, per the judge’s orders.

The case is U.S. v. Zhang, 19-cr-80056, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida (Palm Beach).

