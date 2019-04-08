(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese woman who breached security at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, had a stash of electronics in her hotel room, including a signal detector, nine USB drives and five SIM cards for mobile phones, a judge was told.

Yujing Zhang appeared in West Palm Beach court Monday for a bail hearing, after being arrested March 30 for having illegally entered Trump’s resort and lying to a Secret Service agent. She may be formally indicted as early as this week, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors urged the judge to keep her in custody, saying she’s a flight risk with no ties to the U.S.

A signal detector is used to detect hidden video or audio-recording devices. In addition to the electronics, Zhang also had $7,620 in U.S. currency, prosecutors said.

Zhang’s lawyer said she took many of the electronic devices directly to the Secret Service for review during her visit to Mar-a-Lago, and willingly went through at least one metal detector.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonathan Levin in Miami at jlevin20@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.