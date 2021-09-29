(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Asset Management is buying debt issued by troubled developer China Evergrande Group, according to the investment firm’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Richards.

The distressed-debt specialist purchased Evergrande debt for the first time this week and will continue doing so at the current low prices, Richards said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday.

Evergrande will eventually need to be restructured, although the company may “kick the can” by making some debt payments in the short term, Richards said. Home buyers, suppliers and Chinese bondholders are going to be paid before offshore investors, he added.

There are “absolutely opportunities” stemming from Evergrande, Richards said during the TV interview with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson. “It is a problem for China, problem for its housing market. A problem for the whole segment that relies on this. There’s a lot of jobs related to this and a lot of commerce related to this.”

The New York-based money manager with about $23 billion in assets and 160 employees globally has investments spread across corporate bonds and loans, structured credit, real estate and emerging markets. Richards and Chief Investment Officer Louis Hanover co-founded the firm in 1998, according to its website.

