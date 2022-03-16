(Bloomberg) -- Investors shouldn’t be hunting for bargains in beaten-down Russian asset classes after the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bruce Richards, chief executive officer and co-founder of Marathon Asset Management.

“This is Putin’s war, and Putin has turned Russia into a very difficult place to invest,” Richards said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. “Some categorize that as a pariah country, and we don’t want to have any capital deployed in Russia.”

Marathon is “very proud” that it doesn’t have any exposure to Russia outside of index products that will soon remove the country, Richards said. He predicts a wave of defaults in Russia-linked debt “rolling in one after another, after another” in May or June as the effects of sanctions and capital controls take hold.

Trading activity in the country’s corporate debt has spiked to the highest levels in at least two years, even as the U.S. and allies tighten sanctions on Moscow in a bid to restrict investor demand for its assets.

EM, Private Credit

Amid the ugly year start to the year for company debt returns, Richards said Marathon is seeing an opportunity to buy credit at “very, very cheap valuations.” He said emerging markets credit, which has lost around 12% so far this year, could see double-digit gains on a total return basis after Russia is removed from the indexes.

Marathon has also been focusing on providing buyout financing and other private credit opportunities like asset-based lending.

“I wouldn’t be in any cash,” Richards said. “I would be taking any cash I have and finding private investments.”

Richards, who predicted in January that the Federal Reserve could hike rates eight times this year, called the central bank “so far behind the curve” and said it may need to lift rates at every meeting -- sometimes by 50 basis points -- until the federal funds rate reaches 2% to 2.5%.

“You know how bad inflation is when even Tom Brady comes out of retirement,” he said. “Every household is feeling this.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.