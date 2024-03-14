(Bloomberg) -- The market for loans backed by assets like music royalties and aircraft is growing exponentially and set to exceed $1 trillion in size, said Bruce Richards, CEO and chairman of Marathon Asset Management.

Opportunities for asset-based lending are going to balloon as banks pull back from this activity, he said.

“The $100 billion middle-market lending and private-credit lending business in 2008 — which grew to $1.7 trillion, where it is today, a 17-fold increase — you’ll see the same thing happening in ABL in this next decade,” Richards said in an interview with Bloomberg Intelligence’s Credit Edge podcast.

The international overhaul of regulations, known as the Basel III endgame, is expected to trigger big increases in bank capital requirements. While the new regime isn’t final, some lenders are getting ahead of the game by selling some investment-grade loans, transferring risk via securitizations or backing away from certain types of lending.

Private credit firms, meanwhile, are already pushing further into asset-based finance, even though corporate lending remains the bulk of what they do. In an interview late last year, Dan Pietrzak, KKR & Co.’s global head of private credit said he expects asset-based debt to be one of the fastest growing opportunities for direct lenders.

Last year, Marathon raised $1.7 billion for an asset-based lending fund, which, among other things, buys assets tied to commercial mortgages.

Securities that repackage mortgages, called CMBS, are ripe for investment, according to Richards. But it takes a lot of analysis to figure out the appropriate tranche to purchase, he said.

While the largest banks are sound, some smaller banks are set to fail because of their exposure to commercial real estate. Richards estimates that 200 to 300 small regional banks could fail, and that number could go up to 400 if default rates jump to 10% from 6% currently.

Still, investors can see returns of 15% to low 20% in distressed commercial real estate, depending on the property and the situation, he said.

“Taking the pig through the python is going to take some time in terms of working this all out,” said Richards. “Commercial real estate represents a lot of distress in the marketplace, but also one of the greatest opportunities in the marketplace right now.”

