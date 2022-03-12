(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Pipe Line Inc. has shut down a pipeline in Illinois that leaked crude oil into a local canal, the company said on Saturday.

The leak into the Cahokia diversion channel was first detected on Friday morning and booms were deployed to try and contain the oil, parent company Marathon Petroleum Corp. said in a statement.

An estimated 165,000 gallons were released into the canal before containment, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency told local news station KTVI.

The leak happened near Edwardsville, a city of more than 26,000 people. There are no water intakes or private wells in the immediate vicinity, according to Marathon. The cause of the rupture is under investigation.

“Resources deployed to the area for cleanup activities include boom, vacuum trucks, skimmers, and excavating equipment. Additional personnel and equipment are en route to the location to assist in cleanup activities,” it added.

