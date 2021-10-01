(Bloomberg) --

Cryptocurrency stocks are getting a much-needed boost to begin the month after Bitcoin surged back above $47,000.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., Riot Blockchain Inc. and Bit Digital Inc. all climbed by more than 7% in premarket trading Friday, following Bitcoin higher as the digital currency rallied for a second day with a 10% jump.

While Bitcoin managed to return about 26% during the third quarter, it was a different story for many of the stocks exposed to the world’s largest digital asset. A brutal 31% plunge by Riot Blockchain in September sent the firm spiraling to its worst quarterly performance since 2019.

It was a similar result for Coinbase Global Inc., which saw its stock tumble more than 12% in September after China’s ban on all crypto-related transactions soured investor sentiment. The cryptocurrency exchange is down about 9% since its direct listing in April.

Still, crypto-bulls could find some reprieve in remarks from U.S. regulators. At a Congressional hearing on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he had “no intention” of banning cryptocurrencies.

