(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Bruce Richards expects the Federal Reserve to push interest rates to 4.5% and leave them there in 2023, begetting a wave of corporate defaults.

Tighter borrowing conditions and a recession could ultimately push corporate defaults to 10%, Richards said in a Monday interview with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel on Bloomberg Television. He expects corporate earnings to decline by about 5% next year and for a spate of credit rating downgrades to follow, assuming interest rates remain high.

“First, there’ll be the hit to earnings, and then there’ll be the ratings downgrades,” Richards said. “I believe a cumulative default rate moving from less than 1% to around 5% or 6%, but over time moving toward 10% a default rate cumulatively, is what is in the cards.”

Increasing defaults aren’t all bad news: They give investors an opportunity to earn juicy yields from the vast majority of companies that won’t run into distress, Richards said. New York-based Marathon should make a “really healthy rate of return” in liquid credit markets and have its most active period ever for private lending, he said.

A higher default rate would also provide distressed-investing specialists a chance to cash in on beaten-down companies. Richards expects a recession to hit early next year, and Marathon, which manages around $23 billion, is prepared to pounce.

“Winter is coming, and with that winter is going to be a recession in the first quarter of next year,” Richards said. “That’s going to present, we think, a lot of amazing opportunities as a distressed investor.”

