Marc Lasry Looks to Buy Basketball Teams in Africa
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Marc Lasry, co-founder and CEO of Avenue Capital Group is looking to buy basketball teams in Africa, and launching a sports fund to invest in women’s sports.
“I think in women’s sports, women’s soccer should go from $50 million to $500 million in the next 10 years.” Lasry said in an interview at the Bloomberg Invest conference Wednesday.
“I think Africa today is where the NBA was in the US 10-20 years ago,” he added.
Lasry agreed to sell his 25% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks this year in a transaction that values the National Basketball Association team at about $3.5 billion. He previously said that while he thinks valuations in the league will continue to rise, it was the “right time to sell.”
