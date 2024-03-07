(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowan said his activism against antisemitism on college campuses has been accepted by his investors, including those in the Middle East.

“Our largest investors are in the Middle East. You think of the risk to these Kingdoms. The risk is extremism,” Rowan said Wednesday at an event in New York hosted by the Anti-Defamation League. “There’s no love lost,” he said. “There’s been no blowback from doing this.”

Apollo and other private equity firms have turned to the Middle East, Asia and wealthy individuals to raise funds in recent years, diversifying their investor base from large US pension plans. Last month, Rowan said the best investors today operate in places like Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, with US institutions too focused on benchmarks.

Still, Apollo fell short of a $25 billion target for its 10th flagship private equity fund last year, raising about $20 billion.

Rowan, who’s head of the board of the business school at the University of Pennsylvania and a significant donor, courted controversy last year when he hit out at the institution for hosting a Palestinian literature festival. The Wharton alum then led the campaign for the ouster of Penn president Liz Magill and board chair Scott Bok over their handling of antisemitism on campus before and after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

More than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israel’s retaliatory bombardment, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The war has spurred protests across college campuses, but there has also been condemnation from leaders in the region.

Students suing Penn say the situation has “turbocharged” anti-Jewish sentiment on campus. A survey released in November by the ADL and College Pulse found 73% of Jewish college students in the US had experienced or witnessed antisemitism since the start of the school year.

Rowan called on banks, law firms and consulting companies to vet candidates with antisemitic views, saying that “we have not as a community made it expensive to be an anti-Semite.” The goal would not be to eliminate diverse perspectives, but to offset “what has become an extreme viewpoint,” he said.

The billionaire said that his stance has been accepted by other investors like pension funds that he associates with “the progressive left.”

“The notion that we took a moral stand has really resonated with these investors,” he said. Apollo oversaw $651 billion as of year-end.

