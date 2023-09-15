(Bloomberg) -- Marcelo Claure, the former SoftBank Group Corp. executive, made a first investment in his recently launched venture capital fund Bicycle Capital, helping to fund a Brazilian motorcycle rental startup.

Bicycle, which includes Claure’s former SoftBank executive Shu Nyatta, took part in a $50 million Series C round for Mottu that was co-led by QED and had participation by Endeavor Catalyst and Caravela Capital, Claure said in a LinkedIn post.

“Bicycle Capital is thrilled to announce our inaugural investment in Mottu, a motorcycle rental company dedicated to empowering gig economy professionals,” he wrote. “Mottu is playing a pivotal role in building Latin America’s last-mile ecosystem across Brazil and Mexico.”

Read more: Marcelo Claure of SoftBank Fame Has a New Venture Firm

Claure and Nyatta were part of the team that invested billions of dollars of SoftBank capital into Latin American startups between 201and 2022.

