(Bloomberg) -- Surging oil prices on fears of a ban on Russian crude imports added to numerous concerns faced by global stock investors. With volatility soaring and major indexes from Europe to Asia set for bear markets, fund managers are fretting over the worst possible combination of slowing growth and inflation.

“The ongoing conflict poses a considerable threat to growth, particularly in Europe,” said Madison Faller, global strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank. “Central banks will need to balance supporting growth with fighting sticky inflation, which complicates the policy outlook.”

Here are five charts showing Monday’s dramatic moves in financial markets:

Oil Boil

Oil has seen one of the biggest surges since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out. Brent crude surged almost to $140 a barrel Monday before pulling back to around $125. Many strategists predict it could go even higher, with JPMorgan seeing a record $185 price by the end of the year.

Volmageddon

The VSTOXX Index -- which tracks expected volatility in the Euro Stoxx 50 Index -- rose to 58, the highest reading since March 2020, when global stocks were hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdowns.

Bear Rush

Major stock markets across Europe fell more than 20% from highs. Germany’s DAX Index, France’s CAC 40 Index and the Euro Stoxx 50 Index were all down 20% from their respective tops, set to close in bear market territory.

Deepening Discount

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 25, the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index has lost more than 10%, steepening its valuation discount to the S&P 500 Index to the most since at least 2005, according to Bloomberg data. European stocks now trade 12.4 times forward earnings, the lowest since March 2020, when Covid-19 outbreak shocked world markets.

Bad Signal

Now, global earnings estimate revisions have also turned negative, forming a perfect storm for equities. A Citigroup Inc. gauge showed that there were more downgrades than upgrades to estimates for the week ending Feb. 25, the first negative print since September 2020. It’s alarming as it could get worse, given the commodity price spike in recent weeks.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.