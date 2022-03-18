(Bloomberg) -- There may be only one Super Bowl for sports fans, but for betting stocks there are several -- and March Madness is one of them.

In the first week of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, sports betting stocks have rebounded. The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming exchange-traded fund (BETZ) has jumped 12% since Tuesday, the most ever for the ETF. DraftKings Inc. and Penn National Gaming Inc. are among its top holdings and have also jumped in the same span, with DraftKings soaring 29% and Penn National rising 11%.

The rebound comes after a rough month for sports-betting companies, which all have been hit by investor fears around profitability and a selloff in software stocks. However, the anticipation for higher spending and more visibility of sports-betting during March Madness has given investors incentive to buy the shares.

Macquarie Bank analyst Chad Beynon said there is an increase in revenue and promotions around March Madness and because of this, the tournament is a catalyst for recent and near-future stock gains.

“March is historically the fifth most important month of the year for sports betting, and absent the NFL months, it’s actually the most important” Beynon said. “Sports betting seasonality really drops off after March Madness.”

Just like now, sport-betting shares climbed in preparation for record betting on the Super Bowl last month.

Beynon said that even though the increased interest and anticipated boost in spending on sports-betting platforms should excite investors and buoy near-term stock performance, the most important mover long-term is their paths to profitability.

“They’re losing so much money and revenue estimates keep going higher, but losses keep going higher as well,” Beynon said. “DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and Caesars are all saying, ‘everything is according to plan’ and ‘while we’re gonna lose a decent amount of money in 2022, 2023 is gonna be much better.”

Beynon said if sports-betting companies are really executing on plan and can become profitable “investors will wake up to that and start to invest in these names.”

