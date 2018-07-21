(Bloomberg) -- Over 14 years at the helm of what’s now Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne transformed a middling European carmaker into a global giant. Here is a timeline of some key moments during his tenure.

June 2004

  • Marchionne, then serving as CEO of goods inspector SGS SA, is appointed CEO of Fiat. He pledged to complete a turnaround plan initiated by his predecessor to end years of losses, and soon announced plans to revamp Fiat’s organization to make it more efficient.

February 2005

  • Marchionne extracts $2 billion from General Motors Corp. to end a dispute over the ownership of their Fiat Auto joint venture, and announces plans to terminate other alliances with the U.S. carmaker.

June 2009

  • Fiat takes ownership of Chrysler assets, pledging to re-open factories idled during its bankruptcy. Marchionne commits no cash, instead pledging to share engineering resources and technology with the struggling U.S. company.

January 2011

  • Fiat spins off its industrial assets as a precursor to creating a global automotive company, combining its own operations with Chrysler’s.

October 2014

  • The merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV makes its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Shortly afterward, the company announces a spin-off of luxury brand Ferrari.

October 2015

  • Ferrari NV, with Marchionne as chairman, begins trading in New York with a market value of about $10 billion. That success came after GM rebuffed attempts by Marchionne to instigate a merger that would create the world’s largest automaker.

April 2017

  • Marchionne puts major merger attempts on hold to focus on cutting debt at Fiat Chrysler.

June 2018

  • Marchionne unveils a five-year plan for Fiat Chrysler, aimed at doubling profit and restoring dividends for the first time since the 2014 merger. The company also plans to invest 9 billion euros ($11 billion) in electrifying its fleet through 2022. 

