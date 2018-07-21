3h ago
Marchionne's Transformative Fiat Chrysler Tenure: Timeline
(Bloomberg) -- Over 14 years at the helm of what’s now Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne transformed a middling European carmaker into a global giant. Here is a timeline of some key moments during his tenure.
June 2004
- Marchionne, then serving as CEO of goods inspector SGS SA, is appointed CEO of Fiat. He pledged to complete a turnaround plan initiated by his predecessor to end years of losses, and soon announced plans to revamp Fiat’s organization to make it more efficient.
February 2005
- Marchionne extracts $2 billion from General Motors Corp. to end a dispute over the ownership of their Fiat Auto joint venture, and announces plans to terminate other alliances with the U.S. carmaker.
June 2009
- Fiat takes ownership of Chrysler assets, pledging to re-open factories idled during its bankruptcy. Marchionne commits no cash, instead pledging to share engineering resources and technology with the struggling U.S. company.
January 2011
- Fiat spins off its industrial assets as a precursor to creating a global automotive company, combining its own operations with Chrysler’s.
October 2014
- The merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV makes its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Shortly afterward, the company announces a spin-off of luxury brand Ferrari.
October 2015
- Ferrari NV, with Marchionne as chairman, begins trading in New York with a market value of about $10 billion. That success came after GM rebuffed attempts by Marchionne to instigate a merger that would create the world’s largest automaker.
April 2017
- Marchionne puts major merger attempts on hold to focus on cutting debt at Fiat Chrysler.
June 2018
- Marchionne unveils a five-year plan for Fiat Chrysler, aimed at doubling profit and restoring dividends for the first time since the 2014 merger. The company also plans to invest 9 billion euros ($11 billion) in electrifying its fleet through 2022.
