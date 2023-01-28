(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved a proposal to refund taxes to foreign tourists to boost visitor arrivals in the country.

Marcos also gave the go-ahead for the rollout of e-visas this year, prioritizing China and India, and for the removal of an entry requirement called One Health Pass to simplify the arrival process for travelers.

The moves are “aimed at further boosting the country’s tourism industry” and “improving airport infrastructure and operations,” according to a statement issued by the presidential communications office on Sunday. Marcos will issue an executive order to implement the tax refund plan by 2024.

The Philippines aims to welcome 4.8 million visitors this year, almost double the 2.65 million foreign tourists it received in 2022 but still fewer than the pre-pandemic level of around 8 million.

