17h ago
Marcos Camp Shrugs Off Duterte’s Cocaine User Insinuations
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The camp of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is running in May’s presidential elections, shrugged off President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that a male aspirant for the top post had been into drugs, particularly cocaine.
“We don’t feel alluded to,” Victor Rodriguez, Marcos’ chief of staff, said in an interview with dzRH on Friday. “We only have the highest respect and regard to President Duterte.”
Duterte this week spoke of a cocaine-using male presidential candidate who comes from a wealthy family with a well-known father. Marcos is the son and namesake of the late dictator.
Duterte’s close aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, is also running for president. Other candidates include Senator Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:30
New measures to protect elderly investors fall short
-
Maple syrup cartel drains half its stockpile to ensure your pancakes are covered
-
1:21
Xbox chief says he's evaluating relationship with Activision
-
7:43
Getting inflation right is a make-or-break moment on Wall Street
-
1:15
Will the Apple car be fully driverless by 2025?
-
Art dealer pleads guilty to US$86M fraud scheme