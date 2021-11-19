(Bloomberg) -- The camp of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is running in May’s presidential elections, shrugged off President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that a male aspirant for the top post had been into drugs, particularly cocaine.

“We don’t feel alluded to,” Victor Rodriguez, Marcos’ chief of staff, said in an interview with dzRH on Friday. “We only have the highest respect and regard to President Duterte.”

Duterte this week spoke of a cocaine-using male presidential candidate who comes from a wealthy family with a well-known father. Marcos is the son and namesake of the late dictator.

Duterte’s close aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, is also running for president. Other candidates include Senator Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition.

