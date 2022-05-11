(Bloomberg) -- The only son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos has claimed victory Wednesday in a high-stakes Philippines presidential election and has asked critics to judge him by his actions and not his past as he moves on with considering names for his cabinet.

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. won Monday’s election by a landslide, cementing his family’s return to power more than three decades after his father was ousted from power. However, the former senator made his claim of victory through his spokesman Vic Rodriguez, signaling he remains cautious even as his supporters have held celebratory parties over the past two days.

“To the world, he says: judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions,” Rodriguez was quoting Marcos Jr. as saying in a televised briefing.

His lead in the presidential vote has become “unassailable,” Rodriguez said, adding that Marcos Jr. intends to be a leader for all citizens. The presumptive president will now work across the Philippines to address critical issues, his spokesman added.

Marcos Jr.’s rival Leni Robredo didn’t concede, though she addressed her followers and prepared them for a prospect of a defeat in the early hours on Tuesday. She was hoping for a come-from-behind victory as she attracted some of the biggest pre-election rallies in decades and depended on volunteers to speak of her accomplishments.

Earlier in the day, Marcos Jr.’s team tweeted photos of him visiting his father’s tomb after he won the election and placing a wreath of flowers. The elder Marcos died in exile in 1989 but President Rodrigo Duterte defied a public outcry in 2016 to get the remains buried in the national heroes cemetery in Manila with full military honors.

The photos made the rounds in Marcos-related social media accounts. Marcos Jr.’s victory was helped by the prevalence of these handles on Facebook and Twitter that painted a favorable picture of his father’s dictatorship, calling it a “golden age.”

Marcos Jr. will meet with his team later Wednesday to discuss forming a transition team, Rodriguez said, adding that he will work with international partners and seek common ground across the political divide. He has some names in mind on who will be a part of the new cabinet, the spokesman added.

He is poised to inherit an economy forecast to grow at one of the fastest rates in Southeast Asia this year, after the pandemic reduced household incomes as tourists stayed away and remittances from foreign labor dried up. Inflation is also surging at one of the fastest paces in Asia as food and fuel prices soar in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

