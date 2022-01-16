Marcos Clears One of Five Cases Against His Presidential Run

(Bloomberg) -- A division of the Philippines’ Commission on Elections junked one of the five remaining cases seeking to bar former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from the 2022 presidential race, a lawyer for the petitioners said.

The Comelec’s second division ruled that there were no grounds to cancel Marcos’ candidacy, lawyer Theodore Te said on Twitter. The division disagreed with the petitioners’ argument that Marcos made false representations in his certificate of candidacy that shows he’s eligible to run despite a 1995 tax conviction, Te said.

The petitioners will appeal the ruling before the entire poll body, Te said.

Another division from the election commission is expected to rule today on three petitions seeking to disqualify Marcos from the presidential race while one more will be decided on a later date. The dictator’s son is the frontrunner in the race to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte, based on a survey last month.

