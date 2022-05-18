(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is poised to get more support from the legislature after his allies won half of the 12 Senate seats in last week’s elections.

The Commission on Elections issued a resolution on Wednesday declaring the new senators, led by Robin Padilla, an action star and a government neophyte who garnered the most votes in the race. Padilla ran under the ticket of Marcos and Sara Duterte, who led the vice-presidential race.

Five other winning senatorial candidates who ran under the Marcos-Duterte ticket, include former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and returning Senators Loren Legarda, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sherwin Gatchalian, and Jinggoy Estrada. The Philippine Senate has 24 members, with half elected every three years for a six-year term.

The election wins can give Marcos leeway to pass his priority bills in Congress. He has said he’ll push for a measure giving job security for contract workers, and has also backed suspension of an excise tax to tame oil price increase. Current economic managers in government are also hoping he’ll continue with tax reforms.

Only Senator Risa Hontiveros, who was seeking a re-election, won from the opposition slate. Other incoming senators include broadcaster Raffy Tulfo and returning Senators Francis Escudero, Alan Peter Cayetano, Joel Villanueva and JV Ejercito.

Three sets of blood relatives will be in the Senate in a country where powerful clans dominate politics: Estrada and Ejercito are siblings, Cayetano will join her sister, and Villar will join his mother -- both family members of billionaire Manuel Villar. Marcos’s sister Imee is also an incumbent senator.

