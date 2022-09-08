(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has received $6.54 billion in investment pledges during his Singapore trip.

The commitments, expected to generate jobs for 15,000 people, include a $5 billion investment in electric tricycles and $1.2 billion in floating solar technology, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement Thursday.

The Singapore government also assured 10,000 new job orders for Filipino workers, adding to the 200,000 already working in the city state, according to the statement. About $8.5 billion in investment pledges were secured during Marcos Jr.’s visit to Indonesia early this week, the first leg of his first official overseas trip.

