Jun 16, 2022
Marcos Gives Cabinet Post to Politician Who Helped Oust His Dad
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile as chief legal counsel, giving a cabinet post to his late father’s defense chief who was instrumental in the dictator’s ouster.
The 98-year-old Enrile, whose breakaway from Ferdinand Marcos Sr. started the 1986 protests that ended the strongman’s two-decade rule, will rejoin government after a six-year retirement. The lawyer and politician supported Marcos Jr.’s presidential candidacy.
The incoming president also named retired general and former military chief Jose Faustino Jr. as defense secretary, assuming the post in November when a one-year ban on appointing retired military officers lapses. He will be senior undersecretary while in charge of the department in the interim.
Outgoing Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra will become Marcos’s solicitor-general. The latest appointments add to familiar faces in the incoming government’s cabinet, including central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno, who will be finance chief once Marcos assumes the presidency on June 30.
