Marcos Jr. Keeps Lead Ahead of Philippine Presidential Election
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Former Philippine Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. retained his lead in the presidential race while his closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, remained a distant second, according to the latest survey by pollster PulseAsia Research Inc.
The late dictator’s son was favored by 56% of respondents in April, unchanged from the previous month. Robredo got 23% of the support, down from 24% previously, while boxer-turned politician Manny Pacquiao edged out Manila Mayor Isko Moreno to take third place with 7%. The survey of 2,400 adults nationwide was conducted from April 16 to 21. The election will be held on May 9.
The survey was carried out around the time that a division of the Commission on Elections dismissed the last petition seeking to disqualify Marcos Jr. from the election.
