28m ago
Marcos Jr. Takes Cocaine Test to Disprove Duterte Accusations
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine presidential aspirants Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Panfilo Lacson took drug tests in what seems to have become an election campaign issue after President Rodrigo Duterte disclosed that a candidate used cocaine.
Marcos said he submitted his drug-test result to authorities, while maintaining that he doesn’t feel singled out in Duterte’s ongoing tirade. On Monday, Lacson said he underwent a drug test.
Duterte, who has led a drug war that killed thousands, repeated on Monday his claim about a candidate’s cocaine use, while presenting his long-time aide Senator Christopher “Bong” Go as an honest politician. The Commission on Elections has said drug use isn’t a ground for disqualification in the 2022 presidential race.
Other presidential candidates have also responded to Duterte’s remarks, with boxer-turned-Senator Manny Pacquiao pushing for mandatory drug testing for all government workers. Vice President Leni Robredo said Duterte should back his claims with evidence and file charges, while Manila Mayor Isko Moreno called on his rivals to take drug tests.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Ferrari pays homage to 1960s race cars with slickest model yet
-
Lush Cosmetics to deactivate Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat accounts
-
6:46
Crypto.com naming agreement 'paid for itself' after coin surges
-
8:10
Billionaire economy is booming with private jets in short supply
-
Maple syrup cartel drains half its stockpile to ensure your pancakes are covered
-
1:21
Xbox chief says he's evaluating relationship with Activision