(Bloomberg) -- Philippine presidential aspirants Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Panfilo Lacson took drug tests in what seems to have become an election campaign issue after President Rodrigo Duterte disclosed that a candidate used cocaine.

Marcos said he submitted his drug-test result to authorities, while maintaining that he doesn’t feel singled out in Duterte’s ongoing tirade. On Monday, Lacson said he underwent a drug test.

Duterte, who has led a drug war that killed thousands, repeated on Monday his claim about a candidate’s cocaine use, while presenting his long-time aide Senator Christopher “Bong” Go as an honest politician. The Commission on Elections has said drug use isn’t a ground for disqualification in the 2022 presidential race.

Other presidential candidates have also responded to Duterte’s remarks, with boxer-turned-Senator Manny Pacquiao pushing for mandatory drug testing for all government workers. Vice President Leni Robredo said Duterte should back his claims with evidence and file charges, while Manila Mayor Isko Moreno called on his rivals to take drug tests.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.