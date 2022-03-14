(Bloomberg) -- Former Philippine Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator, has kept his huge lead in the presidential race, favored by 60% of respondents in last month’s survey by pollster Pulse Asia Research Inc.

Marcos’s support was steady compared to a similar survey in January. His closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo was favored by 15% of respondents in the recent poll, while third-placer Manila Mayor Isko Moreno got 10%.

The survey was conducted from February 18 to 23, the first one after campaigns officially started. It also came after Marcos’s absences in an interview and a forum organized by the media. The national elections will be held on May 9.

