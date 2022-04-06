(Bloomberg) -- Former Philippine Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. kept his lead in the presidential race, according to last month’s survey by pollster Pulse Asia Research Inc.

The former dictator’s son was favored by 56% of respondents, down from 60% in February. Vice President Leni Robredo got 24%, up from 15% previously, while third-placer Manila Mayor Isko Moreno got 8%.

The survey of 2,400 adults nationwide was conducted from March 17 to 21. The election will be held on May 9.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.