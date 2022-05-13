(Bloomberg) -- Philippines presumptive President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named his election campaign manager Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos as interior secretary, according to Vic Rodriguez, the incoming leader’s spokesman.

The interior chief advises the president on policies involving local governments as well as public order and safety.

Marcos on Wednesday said he wants to keep his campaign team as his advisers and may appoint specialists for each government department. The new president is set to be sworn in on June 30.

