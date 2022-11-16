Marcos Paves Way for Long Weekends in 2023 to Boost Tourism

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. moved some of next year’s holidays to Mondays to pave the way for more long weekends that could give domestic tourism a boost.

Marcos adjusted the April 9 Day of Valor holiday and the November 30 commemoration of hero Andres Bonifacio to the nearest Mondays, according to a proclamation released Wednesday. Six other holidays next year will also fall on Mondays.

“There is a need to adjust these holidays pursuant to the principle of holiday economics wherein a longer weekend will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country,” the November 11 proclamation signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said.

A similar approach called “holiday economics” was introduced in 2001 by then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo to increase tourism-related activities and boost growth. Marcos’ economic team is targeting at least 6.5% output expansion annually throughout his six-year term until 2028.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.