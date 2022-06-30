1h ago
Marcos Pushes for Food Security, Recovery as He Takes Office
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he will focus on food sufficiency and pandemic recovery as his administration draws up an economic transformation plan.
“The role of agriculture cries for urgent attention,” he said in his inaugural speech in Manila after taking his oath of office. “Food self-sufficiency has been the promise of every administration, none but one delivered,” Marcos, who appointed himself agriculture chief, said as he paid tribute to his late father.
Marcos Poised to Take Power 36 Years After Family Fled Manila
Marcos also pledged to fix the government’s shortcomings in its Covid-19 response and to present a comprehensive infrastructure plan.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:35
Some Canadian companies expand benefits for U.S. workers after Roe v. Wade overturn
-
7:01
World's top restaurant Noma can't turn profit on US$700 lunch menu
-
6:52
Attending lots of weddings this year? Here's how to budget
-
6:46
Uber, Lyft drivers switch to Teslas as high gas prices squeeze profit
-
5:39
Broader based selling likely marks a tradable low in June: Larry Berman
-
5:20
Private air travel takes off — but can it stay aloft?