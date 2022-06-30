(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he will focus on food sufficiency and pandemic recovery as his administration draws up an economic transformation plan.

“The role of agriculture cries for urgent attention,” he said in his inaugural speech in Manila after taking his oath of office. “Food self-sufficiency has been the promise of every administration, none but one delivered,” Marcos, who appointed himself agriculture chief, said as he paid tribute to his late father.

Marcos Poised to Take Power 36 Years After Family Fled Manila

Marcos also pledged to fix the government’s shortcomings in its Covid-19 response and to present a comprehensive infrastructure plan.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.