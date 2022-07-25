9m ago
Marcos Pushes Tax on Digital Services in First Congress Speech
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pushed for a tax on digital service providers in his first policy speech before Congress, where he also pledged sound fiscal management.
“Our tax system will be adjusted in order to catch up with the rapid development of the digital economy,” Marcos said in his State of the Nation Address Monday. Imposing value-added tax on digital services will yield an initial 11.7 billion pesos ($208 million) in revenue in 2023, he said.
Politics
