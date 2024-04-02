Apr 2, 2024
Marcos’ Rating Tumbles, With Big Fall in Duterte Stronghold
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s trust rating tumbled last month, with a notable decline in the southern Mindanao island, a stronghold for the clan of ex-leader Rodrigo Duterte who has had a public spat with the incumbent.
Marcos’ overall trust rating fell to 57% in March from 73% in December, according to survey results from pollster Pulse Asia Research Inc. His trust rating plummeted from 70% in December to 38% in Mindanao, Duterte’s bailiwick.
Feud Between Clans Emerges as Risk to One of Asia’s Growth Stars
Marcos and ex-President Duterte — father of Vice President Sara Duterte — has had public disagreements over various issues in the past months, at one point trading accusations of drug use.
