(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. warned that a call to separate the southern Mindanao island from the rest of the nation is “doomed to fail,” in his sharpest rejection yet of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte’s threat.

“The new call for a separate Mindanao is doomed to fail, for it is anchored on a false premise, not to mention a sheer constitutional travesty,” Marcos said at an event in Manila on Thursday. “I strongly appeal to all concerned to stop this call for a separate Mindanao. This is a grave violation of the constitution.”

Duterte last week threatened to secede his native Mindanao region from the rest of the Southeast Asian country if Marcos continues to support plans to amend the 1987 Constitution, claiming his successor is looking to revise political provisions in the charter to extend his term beyond the single, six-year limit for presidents.

Marcos’s latest comments are likely to deepen a feud with the former leader that began with trading drug accusations and could increase the risk of political instability that could undermine one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

The former leader’s comments swiftly drew criticism from government officials with Marcos’s national security adviser saying the state “will not hesitate to use its authority and forces to quell and stop any and all attempts to dismember” the country.

“Our national territory will not be diminished, even by one square inch. We will continue to defend from any threats, external and internal. We will not allow even an iota of suggestion of its breaking apart,” Marcos said.

During the event to mark the 37th anniversary of the Philippine constitution, Marcos reiterated that his government is only introducing reforms in terms of the economic provisions in the constitution. “Allow me to make it clear: this administration’s position in introducing reforms to our constitution extends to economic matters alone, or those strategically aimed at boosting our country’s economy. Nothing more,” he said.

The widening rift between Marcos and Duterte - father of incumbent Vice President Sara Duterte - shows the cracks in the alliance that joined forces to win the 2022 election.

“The constitution calls for a united undivided country. It calls for eternal cohesion. For this reason, unlike in other constitutions there is nothing in ours that allows the breaking up of this union, such as an exit provision,” Marcos said.

