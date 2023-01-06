(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked his Transport chief to fast track talks with suppliers of equipment needed in the upgrade of the nation’s main airport after a New Year’s Day power-supply problem disrupted flights.

At a televised briefing, Marcos said he wants the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila to have a reliable power backup system. The airport’s operations have normalized, added the president who met with officials and inspected the gateway Friday.

Tens of thousands of passengers were affected earlier this week after the Manila airport suffered a loss of communication, radio, radar, and internet for several hours on Jan. 1 due to a power problem. The government is planning to privatize the gateway.

