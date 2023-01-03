(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his government expects to sign more than 10 agreements with China during his visit there starting Tuesday, as he seeks to shift the two nations’ ties to “higher gear.”

“I will be opening a new chapter in our comprehensive strategic cooperation with China,” Marcos said in a speech before departing for Beijing. He added that he will broaden ties with China on agriculture, energy, infrastructure and trade.

The Philippine leader also said he will discuss “political security issues” during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Marcos said he will also seek to resolve these issues with Beijing for the “mutual benefit” of the two nations.

Marcos’s visit to China comes amid renewed tensions between the two countries in the South China Sea. The Philippine defense department earlier ordered the military to strengthen presence in the South China Sea, after Bloomberg News reported China’s build up in several unoccupied land features. China’s foreign ministry has denied the report.

