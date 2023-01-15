10m ago
Marcos Sees Philippine Inflation Easing as He Boosts Farm Output
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he sees inflation that’s at a 14-year high easing as the government aims to boost agricultural output.
“Inflation is high, so we’ll have to bring that down for the rest of the year, and I think it will,” Marcos said, according to a transcript of his media interview in Davos on Sunday.
Marcos, who’s also the agriculture chief, said his administration will help farmers ramp up production to minimize imports, which it had to do more of amid shortages in food items such as onions and sugar. Until fairly recently, onions were selling for as much as 650 pesos ($11.84) a kilogram in the Philippines, much more expensive than beef and poultry.
Domestic factors including typhoons and hoarding worsened the impact of global commodity disruptions in the Southeast Asian nation that had to raise borrowing costs by the most in two decades in the past year.
Philippines Issues Permits for Only 27% of Planned Onion Imports
Marcos said he plans to appoint a full-time agriculture secretary “when this is fixed, when we have the systems in place.” His government will also have to address smuggling and modernize the Bureau of Customs to help contain inflation, he added. Food and non-alcoholic drinks make up 40% of the nation’s price index.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:30
The pros and cons of unlimited vacation policies
-
5:09
How technology used by NASA on Mars could reduce emissions from Canada's oilsands
-
2:15
HBO Max introduces first price increase to stem streaming losses
-
7:09
How pay transparency may affect your job search or raise
-
This firm fines employees US$1,200 if they disturb colleagues on vacation
-
4:53
Flexible work, cheaper child-care give women workers a boost