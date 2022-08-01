(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is affirming his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to withdraw the nation’s membership in the International Criminal Court.

“The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC,” Marcos said in a briefing on Monday.

Marcos’s legal advisers are studying how to respond to the court’s probe on Duterte’s drug war, he also said. “We need to study the procedure carefully so we can do the right thing, because our move can be misinterpreted,” Marcos said, noting that among the options is not responding to the investigation.

The Southeast Asian nation withdrew from the The Hague-based court in 2019 under Duterte, who’s being accused of crimes against humanity for the thousands of deaths in his drug war. Duterte’s daughter, Sara, is incumbent vice-president, and was Marcos’s running mate during the May elections.

