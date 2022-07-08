(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic team raised the economic growth forecast for the coming years, as the new government aims to boost jobs and cut poverty.

Gross domestic product may grow by 6.5% to 8% annually from 2023 to 2028, the Development Budget Coordination Committee, which sets the government’s economic assumptions for fiscal purposes, said Friday. That’s higher than the 6% to 7% annual clip from next year to 2025 seen by the previous administration.

Still, the GDP growth outlook for this year was cut to 6.5% to 7.5% band from a 7% to 8% band, according to the inter-agency committee. The economy expanded by 8.3% in the first quarter, after a 5.7% full-year advance in 2021.

The economic review comes as Marcos starts his six-year term amid a spate of challenges from government debt bloated by the pandemic and soaring inflation at home to a worsened global outlook.

“The government -- as always -- shall prioritize the welfare of all Filipinos,” the DBCC said. “The overall goals are to create more quality jobs, reduce poverty incidence, and achieve inclusive and resilient growth.”

Here are the DBCC’s latest estimates:

