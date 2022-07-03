28m ago
Marcos Veto Won’t Affect San Miguel Airport: Press Secretary
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- San Miguel Corp.’s airport project north of the Philippine capital will not be affected by President Ferdinand Marcos’s decision to veto a proposal for tax incentives in the gateway, his press secretary said.
Marcos supports the creation of an economic zone and freeport covering the airport, and the veto “was meant to cure the defects found in the measure,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement Sunday.
Among the “defects” of the vetoed bill cited by Cruz-Angeles were provisions exempting financial transactions in the proposed economic zone from government audits, and delegating rule-making powers on environmental laws. Marcos, in his veto message, said the proposed economic zone poses “substantial fiscal risks to the country.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:22
Spotify's billion-dollar bet on podcasting has yet to pay off
-
7:01
'Hotdogs instead of steaks:' What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation
-
6:25
In tight rental market, here's how to prepare for potential increase at renewal
-
6:25
27% of homeowners have a HELOC, half paying down principal: Poll
-
Beer made from recycled toilet water wins admirers in Singapore
-
3:35
Some Canadian companies expand benefits for U.S. workers after Roe v. Wade overturn